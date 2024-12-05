Women to be trained as Solar PV technicians

The government’s vision to enhance the industrial and technical skills of all Guyanese will be realised yet again as women from each region are set to commence an intense Solar photovoltaic (PV) technician training in January.

This is according to the Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton during a recent interview.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Hon Pauline Sukhai distributing solar panels to a hinterland family earlier this year

He stated that this is a collaborative effort between the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Ministry of Human Services and Social Security along with the World Bank, to upskill Guyanese women.

“The intention is to have women trained who can become trainers. So going forward, we wouldn’t have to bring people out [to Georgetown for training]. In each region two women will be selected. The selection process will be done by the Ministry of Human services and social security through the WIIN program,” Minister Joseph Hamilton explained.

Training will entail solar panel installation, repairs and maintenance.

Additionally, the trainees will gain hands-on experience in electrical installations and wiring of buildings.

The selected women will be brought to Georgetown, offered accommodation and a stipend as they undergo the 24 months of training.

Upon completion of the training, the cohort of students will return to their communities to train persons interested in these disciplines.

This initiative was made possible through funding from the world bank, along with the supervisory services of the GEA.

Solar farm

In 2023, 75 females from Regions Seven and Nine respectively, were trained as solar PV technicians.

That training was a collaborative effort by the International Development Bank (IDB), Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), and the board of industrial training (BIT).

The duration for this training was four to six months.

With the successful solar panel distribution to hinterland communities’ initiative and the construction of solar farms in various communities across the country, there is a demand for adequately trained professionals to fill these positions.

