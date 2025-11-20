Women’s rugby team receives major support from gov’t

The Guyana’s women’s national rugby team joins the men’s rugby team as they prepare to compete in Trinidad from November 19–20, 2025.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has once again demonstrated its steadfast commitment to local athletes, providing financial support, training gear, upgraded facilities, and the resources needed to ensure strong performances on the international stage.

In an interview ahead of the team’s departure, President of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Ryan Dey, expressed deep appreciation for the government’s investment in rebuilding and strengthening rugby across the country, particularly the revival of the women’s programme after nearly a decade.

Minister of the culture, youth and sport, Charles Ramson, Minister within the ministry of culture, youth and sport, Steven Jacobs, President of the Guyana Rugby Football Union, Ryan Dey and members of the men’s and women’s team

“This is very momentous, and I’m feeling very, very excited about this,” Dey said.

According to Dey, “We haven’t seen our ladies out there in almost 10 years. I must say thank you to the Government of Guyana and both Ministers Jacobs and Ramson, for putting in the effort out there to help us to get, especially, our female team out there. Their help for us is tangible and intangible.”

President of GRFU, Ryan Dey

Dey credited President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for championing the return of the women’s squad.

“The President… he is the one who got us to say, ‘Listen, we need a women’s team,’ and that’s shown what kind of vision he has. Now, we have a female team leaving our shores after 10 years,” he said, noting that the Union has received full backing from the government throughout the preparation process.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali handing over a bus to the GRFU a few weeks ago

According to Dey, both teams are heading into the tournament confident and well-prepared.

“I would think that our teams, both teams, would go and make Guyana proud,” he affirmed.

Dey highlighted the installation of floodlights at the National Park, a first in Guyana’s rugby history, as a major milestone made possible through government intervention.

“That importance cannot be understated,” he said, adding, “Knowing the times we’re living in, where people are working, and especially where you have short days like these, those lights are very important.”

Dey said that the ministry also assisted with the repair of washrooms and other facility upgrades, ensuring that athletes have a safe and functional training environment.

Calling this one of the biggest competitions on their calendar, Dey said both teams are hungry for victory, with qualifying spots in the HSBC Series and the Central Caribbean Games at stake for the winners.

With a strategic mix of youth and experience on both the men’s and women’s sides, he believes Guyana is well-positioned.