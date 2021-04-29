Work starts on construction of Eccles to Mandela four-lane highway

−Min. Croal said project will be completed in November

Work has commenced on the construction of the $2.3 billion four-lane highway from Eccles, East Bank Demerara to Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal said the contractors are mobilised and are currently clearing the area earmarked for the four-lane concrete road. From all indications, he said the project will be completed at the stipulated time.

A section of the area cleared between Aubrey Barker Road and Cane View Avenue

“If you now go on Mandela, the area is already cleared. There are six contractors working there in different lots…and that will be completed by November,” Minister Croal said. He made these statements during his guest appearance on Kaieteur Radio’s ‘Morning Rush’ programme on Tuesday.

The four-lane road forms part of the East Bank Demerara alternate road link. Minister Croal explained that the first phase of the project started from Great Diamond – the junction between Sixth and Seventh avenues in Diamond, and would lead all the way to Eccles.

“The road is complete, except now we are putting a bridge when you’re approaching Mocha… So, you will end up on the Mocha access road and then turn on to that road that connects you from Providence all the way to Eccles,” he explained.

At the appropriate time, Minister Croal said the areas between Mocha and Great Diamond would be commissioned to allowed vehicular access.

“We are looking to that because it will certainly help to ease the traffic on the East bank corridor, especially in the mornings. So, there are some traffic management that will be put in place.

The area cleared between Aubrey Barker Road and Mandela Avenue

We are working with the traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force to maximise the use of that access road.”

The opening of these and other new road networks, he said, would ultimately lead to more land becoming available for housing.

The Ministry signed the contracts for the Eccles to Mandela road with six contractors on April 1.

The scope of works includes land clearing and drain cleaning; the construction of 5.4 kilometres of earthen drains and 200 metres of reinforced concrete drains; the construction of culverts; 2.8 kilometres of four-lane rigid pavement carriageway with two no parking lanes; the installation of street lights and 12 heavy-duty composite bridges.