Work to begin on $880M Charity wharf

Physical works on the new $880 million multi-purpose wharf in Charity, Region Two, are slated to commence next week.

The new wharf is being constructed to replace the current dilapidated port facility, which has long served as a vital hub for goods and commerce in the Essequibo region.

Docking area to be upgraded as part of the new $880 million multi-purpose Charity wharf project

According to an update provided by the Ministry of Public Works, pile testing has been completed to assess the soil’s load-bearing capacity before full-scale construction begins.

Test piles of approximately 150 feet in length were driven.

In addition, minor adjustments were made to the design to further ensure structural integrity and stability.

The contractor, S. Jagmohan Contracting Services, has already started manufacturing piles, with the first batch set to arrive on site in the coming days.

Upon arrival, pile driving and foundation works will begin.

The new concrete wharf, about 140 feet wide, will greatly improve operations, enhance regional commerce and connectivity in line with the government’s development agenda.

It will be equipped with a floating link-span bridge and dock, allowing for the docking of much larger vessels than the current structure can accommodate.

Importantly, it will provide docking space for boats and medical vessels operating along the Pomeroon River.

Following discussions with stakeholders, the government has also planned to incorporate deck space for the storage of goods and the potential implementation of loading mechanisms for the offloading and seamless transportation of goods.

Every phase of the 24-month project will be closely monitored to ensure safety.