Works progressing on $83.9M Santa Rosa concrete road

−first phase to be completed within two weeks

Works are progressing on the construction of an $83.9 million concrete road in Santa Rosa in the Moruca sub-district in Region One.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon Collin Croal

Phase I of the 500-metre-long road started from the Santa Rosa bridge in Kumaka and extends to the Santa Rosa community ground.

On Friday, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley and Project Engineer at the Ministry of Public Works, Mr. Alexander Baharally inspected the site and ongoing road works.

The first phase of concrete works on a single lane of the Santa Rosa main access road is currently ongoing. Mr. Baharally told the DPI that the other lane is to be completed within two weeks after which works will begin on the drainage.

Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley

Minister Croal said funds for Phase II of the road project would be catered for in the 2021 National Budget. He explained that the second phase of the road would continue straight on to Kwebanna Village.

The Minister added that the project is another demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the people and, more importantly, to the residents of Moruca and the entire Barima-Waini Region.

“When we campaigned, we committed to improve the road networks across our country, but especially the hinterland for which we want to ensure that as much connectivity via the roadways is done,” Minister Croal said.

The Minister said he was satisfied with the quality of work done to date, and the pace at which the contractor is working.

Ministry of Public Works, Project Engineer, Mr. Alexander Baharally

Meanwhile, the Regional Chairman said the project complements the infrastructure works the region included in its proposed Budget for 2021.

Road works are expected in Manawarin, Arawnsa, Waramuri and satellite communities within the Santa Rosa Village, Mr. Ashley said.

“The people of Moruca yearn to have such kinds of infrastructural development and knowing that this is just the first phase of what is yet to come gives the people great joy to know that the Government is delivering on its promise to them,” he said.

The construction of the Santa Rosa main access road forms part of the Ministry of Public Works 2020 programme. The contract was awarded in December to Mohamed Ramzanalli.

Construction ongoing on the Santa Rosa main success road

During a visit to the Region last year, Works Minister Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill said the Government had set aside almost $350 million for road rehabilitation and construction in Region One, in the 2020 National Emergency Budget.

Some $14 million will be spent to complete maintenance of internal road works at Baramita, while the second phase of rehabilitation works at Barbina Swamp Road will be done at the cost of $39.6 million. Another $75.3 million was earmarked to rehabilitate the Compound Road (Phase IV) at Mabaruma and $13.5 million to maintain internal laterite roads there. The contracts for these road works have been awarded.