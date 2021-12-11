Yarakita residents to get improved water supply

Close to 200 residents of Yarakita in the Mabaruma sub-district, Region One will soon benefit from improved water supply with the upgrade and expansion of the village’s water distribution system.

Minister Croal examining upgraded water supply system

The project, which will see 45 new connections is funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) under the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme and will be executed by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P., visited the area on Friday to assess the progress of work. He was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley and Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailall.

Installation of new parts to water supply system

Minister Croal explained that the project which is being done with full community participation is 95 per cent completed.

He added that a section of the community which is home to a number of migrants will be served for the first time.

The scope of the works includes the installation of a photovoltaic system, submersible pump and the installation of over 2 kilometres of pipelines.

Upgraded water supply system in Yarakita

Minister Croal said that initiative forms part of the Government’s hinterland water strategy which aims to provide 95 per cent water coverage in the hinterland by 2025.

“We want to ensure that our citizens in the hinterland benefit equally from the same services provided to the people on the coast,” Minister Croal reaffirmed.

Similar works are being done in nearby villages of Kamwatta and White Water. These works are nearing completion and will see hundreds of residents being served for the first time.