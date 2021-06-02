Public Service Announcement

Yellowtail Development Project public scoping meeting set for Friday

Members of the public are hereby informed of the Yellowtail Development Project Public Scoping Meeting on Friday June 4, 2021, at the Umana Yana from 14:00h and 16:00h.

This is your opportunity to learn more about the project and say how it will impact you. You will also be able to ask questions and provide recommendations on matters which you require to be answered or considered in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), Yellowtail Development Project of Production Facilities for Petroleum Production within the Stabroek License Area, Offshore, Guyana.

A summary of the project can be viewed on the EPA’s website or uplifted at the office address detailed below at the reasonable cost of photocopying.

All COVID 19 protocols will be in effect.

Submissions should be addressed to: The Environmental Protection Agency

Executive Director

Ganges Street, Sophia, Georgetown.

Phone: 225-0506 / 225-5467-8 / 225-5471-2

Fax: 225-5481

E-mail epa@epaguyana.org

Website: www.epaguyana.org