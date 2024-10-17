Youth empowerment a cornerstone of the PPP, Gov’t – Dr Jagdeo

On the heels of a recent successful Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) conference in Region Six, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has reaffirmed his party and the government’s commitment to empowering young people and preparing them for the future.

Speaking at his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, the GS emphasised the PPP’s track record of creating opportunities for youths at various levels, including leadership.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

This demonstrates the unique appeal of the party, which he noted is a stark contrast to that of the coalition.

He further underscored that it is critical for the country’s youth to be aware of Guyana’s history, to forge a bright and sustainable path forward.

“We want the young people to come to us with a sense of our political and economic history, the struggles that we have had as a country to gain independence and to get to where we are today. I want them to understand the history of the PPP from their own reading, not from what they are told,” he said.

This way, Dr Jagdeo declared, the country’s youth will see the clear evidence that the PPP has always stood on the side of freedom and transcending race and religion to foster cooperation.

“We stand for sustainability, ambition, and pushing people to accomplish their dreams. We don’t preach to our young people that they are victims. We tell them that they can change the world, and they can change Guyana. And we empower them to do so,” he asserted.

Dr Jagdeo noted that this philosophy resonates with young people, and this is reflected in an increase in youth intake, with thousands participating and joining the PPP’s youth arm.

“We had over 800 young people from New Amsterdam at the PYO activity. This is an APNU stronghold. If look at the diversity of the young people at the youth conferences, you would see young kids of every race and every religion. That is what the future of this party looks like,” the GS said.

Last month, similar youth outreaches in Regions One, Two, Eight and Nine.

Youths who participated in one of the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) conferences

On the government side, this philosophy is also evident. A suite of comprehensive programmes is in place to ensure that the country’s youth not only have the necessary tools to improve their lives but also have access to countless opportunities to elevate their living standards.

Recently, President Ali has been meeting with groups of young people in several regions to involve them in lucrative agricultural ventures.

This complements the work of the Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme, which aims to bolster the agriculture sector, empower youths and create jobs.

Additionally, tangible investments are being made in education and skills development, such as through the University of Guyana, as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

In another reflection of this dedication, the government also recently announced that all fees for government technical and vocational institutions will be completely abolished from January 2025.

This initiative is expected to benefit an additional 3,000 persons across the country.

