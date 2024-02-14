$1.18B water treatment plant at Onderneeming slated for August completion

Residents from Supenaam to Taymouth Manor along the Essequibo Coast will soon have access to treated water, as works are progressing on the new $1.18 billion water treatment plant at Onderneeming, Region Two.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues made the disclosure on Tuesday, during an on-site inspection of the project’s progress.

1.18B water treatment plant at Onderneeming to finish in August

“We are expecting completion at least a month ahead of schedule. So, by August of this year, this project should be completed…This is drinkable water… This is long overdue for Region Two,” the minister expressed while noting her satisfaction with the work completed to date.

This contract is one of seven water treatment plants that were signed last year, and funded by the government.

The construction of 13 water treatment plants throughout Guyana forms part of the measures being executed to advance treated water coverage along the coast.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues inspected ongoing works at the Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant

Minister Rodrigues highlighted, “We are seeing great progress on the seven that we have. We started construction last year. So, these will be delivered by the end of this year…The investment is well worth it to improve the lives of our citizens.”

Five additional treatment plants, which are being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) are currently at the tendering stage.

Within the last three years, over 35,000 residents received first-time access to potable water nationwide.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues inspected ongoing works at the Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant

Minister Rodrigues also inspected the site where the water treatment plant will be constructed at Maria’s Delight. This will benefit residents from Charity to Queenstown.

The minister was accompanied by Hinterland Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Jailall Ramchand, Prime Minister Representative for Region Two, Arnold Adams, and other staff of the ministry.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

