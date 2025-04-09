$1.5B in infrastructure work underway at Hauraruni housing development

The government has launched the first phase of infrastructure works at the Hauraruni housing development along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, with an investment of approximately GY$1.5 billion.

This phase includes the construction of roads and drainage systems to ensure accessible and flood-resilient housing.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal providing an update to the media

The project spans 150 acres and is expected to yield nearly 400 residential lots. Land preparation for the area has already been completed.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal confirmed the investment during a recent inspection of the Homestead Project at Yarrowkabra.

“We have an area that has been identified where the infrastructure work is ongoing [at a cost of] about $1.5 billion,” he said.

An aerial view of Hauraruni housing development

Once the foundational infrastructure is in place, the government plans to begin construction of the first 100 one-bedroom homes targeted at young professionals.

In addition, land will be made available to individuals to construct their own homes.

Hauraruni is one of three new housing developments under development along the highway, forming part of the government’s broader plan to build sustainable residential communities.

Minister Croal outlined efforts to improve infrastructure in existing settlements along the highway, including the relocation and regularization of informal areas.

He noted that upgrades will include roads, drainage and utility services.

“We have a lot of work that is happening [along the highway] to engage persons,” he noted.

Providing updates on other developments, the minister addressed progress at Silica City in Kuru Kururu, where 110 young professional homes are being built. All utility services, drainage, and access roads have already been completed at the site.

Meanwhile, construction of the first 25 low-income homes under the Homestead Programme at Yarrowkabra is expected to be completed by July.

Minister Croal was accompanied by the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy and technical officers from the ministry.

