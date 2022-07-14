$1.5B invested to improve access to potable water in hinterland

─10,000 residents benefit from first time access

More than $1.5 billion has been invested by the PPP/C government to increase access safe, clean and reliable water in the hinterland and riverine communities throughout the country.

This has resulted in more than 10,000 residents benefiting from first time access to potable water from august 2020 to present.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP

This was disclosed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP during his presentation at day-three of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

The minister stated that between August 2020 to present, 20 new water distribution systems were completed in communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine, and riverine communities in the coastal regions.

This, he said, has resulted in a significant increase of hinterland water coverage from 46 percent to 60 percent.

Minister Croal further stated that the government plans to deliver a minimum of 30 water distribution systems by the end of 2022.

Communities to benefit includes- Baramita, Arakaka, Khan’s Hill, Mabaruma, Wauna, Waramuri, Manawarin, Kwebanna, Hurudiah and Santa Rosa in Region One; Tassarene, Isseneru, Phillipai, Waramadong and Kaikan, Region Seven; Monkey Mountain, Taruka, Kato, Kamana, Sand Hill, Maikwak and Itabac, Region Eight.

The communities of Katoka, Yakarinta, and Rupunau, Region Nine will also benefit, and Long Creek, Moblissa, Kuru Kuru, Swaan and Kairuni, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Region Four.

Once these systems are completed, coverage will be increased by an additional 10 percent, Minister Croal said.

These works are being done under the hinterland water strategy executed by Guyana Water Incirporated (GWI). It is in keeping with the government’s commitment to provide water and sanitation for all, in keeping with the UN-led Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6- by 2030.

“The Government has a mandate to provide access to clean water in all communities in Guyana…It is also targeted to deliver the remainder by 2025 to achieve 100% coverage” Minister Croal told the Amerindian leaders.

In his remarks at the opening of the NTC on Monday, President Ali reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensure safe, reliable water that improves your quality of life of Amerindians.

“We have made it clear that for Amerindian villages, water will remain a social good. What that means is that for your villages, as long as we’re here you will not have to pay for that water; that is a cost that the government will absorb. For you and your community, it will be treated primarily as a social good, not as an economic commodity,” he said. In order to ensure effective management and maintenance of water systems in the hinterland, two Community Service Officers (SCOs) of each of the more than 200 Amerindian communities were trained and equipped in water system management.

