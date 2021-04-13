$1.65B in road works planned for Region Six

– Minister Edghill

– $400 million to enhance community roads

– $50 million for urban roadworks in each town

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, said the Government has injected some $1.65 billion into major road works for the East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

From that allocation, $1 billion will go towards the construction of a farm-to-market, all-weather road, linking the Corentyne Coast to Canje Creek. Additionally, about $100 million would be expended to build a new roadway from Moleson Creek to El Dorado, Corentyne, the preparatory works for which would include interventions to improve drainage, since the existing muddy road is waterlogged. The Minister made this announcement on Sunday during a tour of the locations that would see road works.

Minister Edghill also announced $400 million in upgrades for community roads within the Region. Work would be done on streets across the 19 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils that are in dire need of rehabilitation.

He said $50 million each would also be used for urban road works in Rose Hall, Corriverton and New Amsterdam.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill consult residents in Mara on imminent road maintenance works

During a visit to Crabwood Creek, Minister Edghill promised to dispatch engineers from the Ministry to measure the scope of work needed for the road leading to the village’s crematorium and burial ground.

Over at Mara, East Bank Berbice, he met residents, whose complaints about the deplorable state of the road had reached President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“Through our road maintenance programme, we would have to do some immediate remedial work… We will hope that we will be able to get some involvement of the local community in that you would be paid. It is not self-help,” he said.

The Minister said the road would have additional upgrades under capital works projects in upcoming budgets since the full reconstruction would cost approximately $1 billion.

Contractor KP Jagdeo is responsible for 1.8 kilometres of roadworks extending from Lightown to McAllister on the East Bank Berbice.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill interact with Mara residents on road works

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill held a similar meeting with residents in Plegt Anker to discuss infrastructural issues. Like Mara, the deteriorating road condition was a major concern.

Minister Edghill told residents that major capital works are underway, noting that Government is committed to maintaining the road.

“We are going to make every possible intervention to alleviate your suffering and your concerns.”

He pledged to relay issues raised about drainage and irrigation in the area to Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha.

The Minister’s two-day outreach to the Region, included engineers, regional officials and other stakeholders.

The 2021 National Budget has approved $25.6 billion for the rehabilitation and construction of roads and bridges. Under the miscellaneous roads programme, $9 billion has been allocated to enhance the roads across all communities.