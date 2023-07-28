$1.6B for community road works in Region 10

Persons residing at Coomacka, Amelia’s Ward, Wismar, and Mackenzie in Region Ten, will soon benefit from several roadworks in their communities, as some $1.6 billion was set aside in budget 2023 for community roads in the region.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill conducted an outreach to the region on Thursday, where he met with residents and inspected a number of roads identified for repair.

“This is part of our continuing work to engage with communities, ensuring that once we make interventions in communities, it is meeting the needs of people,” Minister Edghill said while meeting with residents at Amelia’s Ward.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, assessed the infrastructural needs of several communities in Linden, Region 10, on Thursday

Residents of Coomacka Mines will be receiving an asphaltic road for the first time, while similar works are set to be done in the community of Nottingham.

The term ‘The Mines’ is commonly associated with adjoining communities; Three Friends, Siberia, and Old England. Minister Edghill assured that these communities will not be left out of the infrastructural development agenda.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, meeting with residents in the Coomacka Mines, Region 10

The community consultations form part of the government’s rigorous people-centred approach to development, which sees government officials engaging with citizens directly, making interventions where possible to positively impact their lives.

Meanwhile, Regional Councillor and Chairman of the Coomacka Community Development Council, Dexter Harding lauded the efforts of the government in enhancing the lives of citizens.

Regional Councillor, and CDC Chairman for the Coomacka Mines, Dexter Harding

He noted that despite the array of global challenges, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering to the people.

Harding expressed, “As it relates to the manifesto…they said there would be equitable distribution of goods and services, and what is happening today is a testament to what the government is doing. It is not only happening in the centre of the town, but they are also coming to far-flung communities.”

