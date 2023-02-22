$1.7B investment to transform Region Nine education delivery

Education delivery in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region (Region Nine) will see massive transformation with the construction of a modern secondary school at Karasabai.

On Tuesday, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr Alfred King and Assistant Chief Education Officer for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development, Mr Marti DeSouza travelled to the region to turn the sod for the construction of the school. The contract was also signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and the company.

The contract being signed for the construction of a $1.7 billion secondary school in Karasabai, Region Nine

Construction of the facility is being done by Avinash Contracting and is scheduled to be completed in two years.

The project which costs $1.7 billion will be instrumental in providing more educational opportunities for students in the region and will transform the quality of their lives. The modern school complex is fitted with ten building. These include the main teaching block and allied lecturing facilities, modern science laboratory for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, TVET Centres, combined Home Economics and cafeteria area, teachers’ quarters and an outdoor sitting forecourt.

The designs of the buildings were completed in November 2022 after a series of consultations.

Once completed, the facility will house and will cater for 500 students in the classroom, and 250 students in the dormitories.

This means students will no longer have to traverse rough terrains daily to receive an education they rightly deserve. Students from Karasabai and all other neighbouring villages will have the opportunity to pursue a sound secondary education.

Students in the Karasabai subdistrict from communities such as Tiger Pond, Cracrana, Tsushima, Kokshebai and Yurong Paru are currently either not receiving a secondary education or are being g educated in primary tops, a secondary dept in a primary school.

Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Delivering the feature address, Minister Manickchand stated that the construction of the school is one step closer towards achieving universal education in the region. She noted that the school is intended to deliver the first-class education to students in Region Nine.

“We are very certain that once we do that, you will see your children excel.”

The education minister further noted that hinterland education delivery remains a top priority for the Ministry and by extension the Government of Guyana. She highlighted that for the first time, the Ministry appointed an officer with sole responsibility for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall

Minister Dharamlall in his remarks, noted that delivering education to the people of Region Nine has always been on the agenda for the People’s Progressive Party Government since it assumed office. He highlighted that in 1992, there was one secondary school in the region, and it was in St Ignatius which is more than 48 miles away from Karasabai. To date, several secondary schools have been constructed in the region.

ACEO-AHED, Mr DeSouza said the development in the education sector is no longer limited to the coastland. He highlighted that the Ministry of Education has been working assiduously to close the gap between the coast and hinterland, and to achieve universal secondary education across the country.

Regional Chairman of Region Nine, Mr Bryan Allicock stated the construction of the secondary school in Karasabai has been on the agenda and is proud to see the project become a reality.

The village Toshao, Mr Elvis Edwards expressed thanks to the ministers for listening to the needs of the people and delivering on their promise.

In addition to constructing the Karasabai Secondary School, there are several other schools being constructed across the country.

These will be at Hosororo, Kwebana, and Waramuri in Region One. The North West Secondary School is currently being rebuilt after it was destroyed by arson. In Region Two, the Abram’s Zuil Secondary School will be completed soon. Two new schools are being built in Region Three. In Region Four, the Yarrowkabra Secondary School and the Good Hope Secondary School will be completed. The North Ruimveldt Secondary School is being rebuilt in Georgetown with extensions being carried out at the St Winifred’s and the East Ruimveldt Secondary Schools. A secondary school will be built in Orealla, Region Six. In Region Seven there will be a school at Jawalla in the Upper Mazaruni. In Region Eight the dormitories at Paramakatoi and Kato will be extended.

