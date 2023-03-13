$1.8B in contracts signed for infrastructural works in agri sector

To advance infrastructural works in the agriculture sector, some $1.8 billion in contracts were on Monday signed at the Agriculture Ministry’s Georgetown office.

These include the revetment along the Lamaha Canal, a facility for the Guyana Laboratory and Food Safety Authority at La Bonne Intention (LBI), and for the procurement of 100 tunnel houses.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Also, a contract totaling some $1.3 billion was signed for the continuation of works under the Guyana Flood Risk Management Project for the rehabilitation of the Liliendaal and Ogle drainage catchment areas in Region Four.

This project is a continuation of government’s partnership with the World Bank and other funding agencies to improve the drainage systems in vulnerable areas.

Visual representation of the new pump station at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha underscored that government remains keen on improving the drainage systems across the country.

“As we are improving the Flood Risk Management of our country, we are seeing more development especially in the agriculture sector. This project will help the entire eastern part of Region Four which will contribute to the ease of flooding in these areas,” Minister Mustapha said.

The minister extended gratitude to the World Bank for its continued support to Guyana in its flooding mitigation efforts.

Permanent Secretary, Delma Nedd overlooking the signing of a contract

Minister Mustapha also hinted plans for the hosting of the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo by mid-year.

Meanwhile, Resident Representative of the Work Bank to Guyana and Suriname, Diletta Doretti commended government for awarding the contracts to local companies for the execution of the projects.

She noted that the bank will support Guyana by providing technical assistance for the development of a complementary masterplan related to the Georgetown metropolitan area, which will be completed shortly.

Resident Representative of the Work Bank to Guyana and Suriname, Diletta Doretti

Doretti added that, “this masterplan will provide a comprehensive assessment in option, for long-term and high priority investment in areas to be rehabilitated which will complement the existing works under the Guyana Flood Risk Management Project.”

The contractors were urged to execute the projects in accordance with the specifications in the bill of quantities and in a timely manner.

NP Investment, M. Sukhai Contracting Services, Anil Lalsa Construction, Agrosol, General Engineering Supplies and Services Inc., and CEMCO are the contractors to execute the works.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

