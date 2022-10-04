$1.8B road improvement project aims to mitigate traffic congestion

– Minister Edghill

The Government has launched its $1.8 billion road improvement project set to widen the corridors from Conversation Tree to Dennis Street, Georgetown as the administration is making significant strides to mitigate the traffic congestion, which will ultimately improve the lives of citizens.

This was reemphasised by Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill during a consultation on the project, Monday night at Delhi Street.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“This project is part of our wider developmental agenda that is taking place across the country and more particularly in the city of Georgetown. The intent is twofold. You know, right now, there is congestion. That takes place at particular times. And we want to be able to provide alternative routes to people entering and leaving Georgetown and this is a significant improvement that will make a significant difference in the lives of people,”

Work on the project is divided into two lots and was awarded in August.

Lot 8 A of the project is being executed by S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc., to the tune of $$1,066, 358,738.

Also, Lot 8 B was awarded to Trinidad company, Kallco Guyana Inc., to the tune of $830,293,458 and is expected to be completed by November 05, 2023.

The project which begins at the Conversation Tree corridor is approximately 1.9 kilometres from the East Coast Demerara Highway and will connect to Dennis Street.

It will also be linked to Sheriff Street from the Dennis Street corridor.

Minister Edghill noted that the contractors and their teams are equipped to commence the works.

“We are very pleased that we have the contractors in place they have fully mobilised their sight offices have already been established, and their surveys have already been done. The workmen are in place and we’re set to go.”

Works on the project will entail the construction of a four-lane carriageway from the East Coast Highway to Delhi Street.

Residents at the consultation on Monday night

It includes a double-lane carriageway on the reserve west of Delhi Street for northbound traffic and will also see the implementation of concrete revetments between the East Coast Demerara Highway and Railway Embankment, and concrete drains on both sides of the proposed roadway between the railway embankment and Delhi Street.

The construction of two large concrete bridges to establish a connection to Dennis Street is also part of the work.

Meanwhile, residents from the various communities where work will be ongoing were notified that a bill of quantities will be available to them. This is being done to foster community development by having residents overlook the work being done.

Meanwhile, the minister highlighted that the tarmac which is used by youths in the community will be removed to facilitate the construction of the boulevard. However, provisions are being made to identify and renovate a community group for children to play at their leisure in safety.

“We [government] value those youths, we have to find some facility here because the young people are important to us and getting them to engage,” he said.

The ministry will collaborate with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports to have this vision executed.

