10 families receive keys to new homes in Kokerite Village

-As Hinterland Housing Programme continues to transform lives

Ten families of Kokerite Village in Region One, will no longer have to worry about being flooded out along the river bank, as they are now being comfortably accommodated in their new elevated houses.

The beneficiaries received the keys to their homes during a simple ceremony, on Saturday.

The residents, who were residing on both sides of the riverbank along the Barama River, were constantly affected by flooding.

Minister Croal handing over the keys to a family

After an engagement with the vulnerable residents last year, the decision was made for these families to be permanently relocated from the flood-prone areas to higher grounds.

The 20×25 feet houses feature three-bedrooms, an outdoor sanitary facility, and a trestle and tank for rainwater harvesting.

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) oversees the Hinterland Housing Programme, which aims to meet the housing needs of vulnerable communities.

The houses were officially handed over on Saturday by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bishram Kuppen and other officials.

The beneficiaries, who were overjoyed, expressed their satisfaction at being provided with the newly constructed houses.

One such beneficiary was Elroy Edwards who shared that his family is happy and comfortable in their new home, which is outfitted with the various amenities.

Edwards noted that, “We are so thankful now that we could be up on the hill. We don’t have to think about the flood no more. We are out from there now and we are so happy up there.”

Another beneficiary, Nigel Courtman who was also relieved to be relocated said, “The Toshao had already got a space for me to get one of these houses, because I was living in the flood. We were not comfortable because all our produce started to die out. Since we came over here, this is 10 months since I’m living on this land here, everything is going fine with us. We have a nice home over here.”

One of the houses

Beneficiary, Camille Courtman expressed, “I feel so happy that you people can secure me and my children from the flood. At one time, I was living in the flood. And when I heard that this house was going to be built, I felt happy that the government looks into our matters.”

“I feel great and joyful for this help from the government,” were the sentiments expressed by beneficiary and Toshao of Kokerite, Rufus Rodrigues.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal underscored that this endeavour signifies government’s continuous commitment to ensuring that Guyanese continue to benefit from sustainable housing solutions inclusive of infrastructural and other amenities.

As government continues to prudently manage its resources, he underlined that Kokerite and other communities have seen constant upliftment and investments to boost development.

Moruca sub-region is benefitting from the construction of 30 houses, while 10 are being constructed in Kokerite.

“These come, on average, at an investment of about $4 million…For this year, alone, the community has seen the injection of about $75 million,” Minister Croal stressed.

Through this initiative, village economies are being bolstered since the building materials such as wood are being sourced directly from the communities.

Inside one of the houses

Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen underlined that the initiative signals the culmination of dedication and collaboration in a journey which will transform the lives of countless individuals, not only in this area but in the region.

Government continues to ramp up its already robust housing programme to provide safe and sustainable housing in areas that were not previously focused on.

“It is not just about constructing houses. It is about empowering communities such as yours, fostering partnerships and harnessing the collective strengths of all the people within the community,” Kuppen emphasised.

Regional Vice Chairman, Annansha Peters and Senior Hinterland and Building Works Engineer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Cy Rodrigues also delivered brief remarks.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

