10 Shiriri families receive keys to new homes through Hinterland Housing Support Programme

Ten vulnerable households from Shiririin Region Nine received the keys to their new homes, providing a safe and stable environment for their families through the Hinterland Housing Support Programme.

The keys were presented by the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, on Friday.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Clarita Saba said that the new home will improve her father’s, 86-year-old Paul Moses living conditions due to the state of his old house.

She noted that her father relocated from Sand Creek to Shiriri when her mother became ill.

“My father is happy with the house. It is better than this [previous] one” Saba said.

Recipient, Senior Councillor of Shiriri, Ramkission Johnson is appreciative of the work being executed by the government to transform his community through a slew of programmes.

“I want to thank the ministry for giving these houses to us,” he noted.

The wait is finally over for recipients, Violet Duncan and her husband, Christopher Duncan who were so happy to be provided with their home.

The Duncans explained they had applied for the house in 2017 but were denied for some reason.

“But now, we feel so proud [for the house],” Christopher expressed.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues explained that the houses are constructed in a sustainable manner to ensure the longevity of the beneficiaries.

She further committed that this housing programme will continue in 2025 to address the housing needs of the vulnerable population.

“We have 120 houses under construction in Region Nine. [This programme] is fully funded by the Government of Guyana…We will expand this programme next year to see where the gap is,” she added.

Additionally, 100 houses are under construction in Region Nine.

Through this initiative, village economies are also strengthened since they are the suppliers of labour and building materials such as timber and clay bricks.

Senior Engineer with Responsibility for Housing in the Hinterland, Projects Department, Cy Rodrigues also delivered remarks at the event.

