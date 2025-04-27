Min Edghill issues final warning to truckers, heavy-duty equipment owners encumbering roadways

—all vehicles to be moved by Monday or will be confiscated

Truckers and heavy duty equipment operators and owners have been issued a stern warning to remove their vehicles from roadways, particularly green spaces and recreational areas, in Georgetown or face confiscation.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill sternly asserted on Saturday during an inspection of infrastructural projects across Georgetown.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the corridors lined with trucks and heavy duty equipment

At Station and Owen Streets, Kitty, he highlighted the improvements made along the railway embankment, including the construction of a new play area for children.

However, trucks and heavy duty vehicles are encumbering the carriageway, creating a hazard and unsafe environment.

He declared that “For the last time all the owners of the heavy duty equipment, caravans, trucks, haulers and everything else that is on this carriageway, you have until Monday afternoon to remove them if not the ministry will confiscate them and remove them.”

Truck encumbering the roadway

The public works minister stressed that the area was developed for the benefit of the residents and children, thus all obstruction must be cleared immediately.

The Lamaha embankment, now transformed into a green space for families and children, is also facing similar obstruction as individuals are operating a mechanic shop on the corridor.

The minister once again issued a similar ultimatum.

Trucks and Heavy duty equipment encumbering the roadways to be removed

“We have made efforts to find the owners… the owner of these trucks must remove them with immediate effect and seize all mechanical work and construction or repairs or vehicles on this embankment,” he sternly asserted.

Minister Edghill also warned that the same rules will apply to all businesses and small operators.

“We will not tolerate people using these spaces that have been created for the benefit of families and children for people to convert it to use like this,” he emphasised.

