Works on Paramakatoi airstrip slated to begin on May 1st

Access to the the Amerindian community of Paramakatoi will become easier as the government injects $799 million for the reconstruction of its airstrip.

The upgraded airstrip will span 2,500 feet in length and 50 feet in width.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during an engagement in Paramakatoi, Region Eight

The structure will be fortified using six inches of rigid paved concrete, BRC mesh and steel joints to ensure durability and efficient load transfer between slabs.

In addition to the main runway, a 100 by 100 ft tarmac to serve as a designated parking area for aircraft.

While spearheading the engagement alongside engineers on Monday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said the contract was signed November last year and the contractor has since engaged the community.

Residents signing up to be employed to execute the project

However, he asserted that works would not commence until several criteria were met.

The minister sited that the road linking Paramakatoi to Kato had to first be improved to ensure swift medical evacuations via Kato airstrip in the event of an emergency.

Second, all construction materials, including cement and steel, had to be on site before any work begins.

Residents signing up to be employed to execute the project

“You can’t start the airstrip, open up the airstrip, and then say you can’t bring in cement or steel because the bridge bruk down,” the minister explained.

The minister continued that, “We have to get the materials in, so once we start, we keep moving.”

The casting of the airstrip is expected to take approximately six weeks, however, the project is expected to be completed within two months.

Preliminary works, including the construction of a bond to store materials, have already completed with full-scale work on the airstrip scheduled to start on May 1.

Paramakatoi airstrip

Residents from the village will be employed to assist in the timely execution of the project.

Moreover, Minister Edghill cautioned against residents or business using the residents from using the temporary closure of the airstrip as a reason to increase transportation and goods costs.

Once completed the airstrip is expected to improve air connectivity and safety in the North Pakaraimas, offering enhanced access for both emergency and regular flights.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

