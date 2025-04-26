Adrianna Younge’s autopsy: ‘All requests will be honoured’ – President Ali assures family

With the nation still mourning the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali returned on Saturday to her family’s home and assured of the government’s full support in their pursuit for truth and justice.

Standing among Adrianna’s mother, aunt, and grandmother, the president gave his personal assurance that all their requests relating to the post-mortem examination would be honoured without hesitation.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in his first meeting with the parents of Adrianna Younge, in the presence of their Lawyer, Darren Wade

The government had sought the services of Barbadian expert Dr Shubhakar Karra Paul to conduct the autopsy, but the family have opted to nominate their own pathologist to oversee the process for full transparency.

‘There is absolutely no issue [with your requests for an independent pathologist],” the president said gently, as he listened to the family’s concerns and pleas.

President Ali shared that the family’s lawyer (Darren Wade) had already submitted a letter outlining specific requests regarding the autopsy process. That letter has since been forwarded to the Chief Medical Officer, who will coordinate directly with the pathologist selected by the family.

Determined to ensure full transparency, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been ordered to ensure that every step of the process, including the autopsy, be videotaped to remove any doubt or missteps.

“We want full transparency,” he assured the family, emphasising his commitment to a thorough and fair investigation. “As much witnesses the family want there (autopsy process) and is medically permissible, all of that and [all their] requests will be honoured,” he assured.

The family’s selected pathologist is expected to arrive in Guyana on Sunday, April 27. The post mortem examination will be conducted in the presence of the independent pathologist and the police-appointed medical examiner to ensure a transparent process.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

