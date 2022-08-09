10 TVET educators now equipped with Diploma in Heavy-Duty Equipment Maintenance

As the Ministry of Education continues to enhance the delivery of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), ten (10) educators are now equipped with a Diploma in Heavy-Duty Equipment Maintenance.

Along with receiving a diploma, the TVET practitioners now have a journeyman certificate and a certificate that indicates satisfaction in the related field after completing 1640 hours in this area of specialization.

The training is part of an ongoing partnership between the Ministry of Education, Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Trinidad and Tobago National Energy Skills Center (NESC) and RED Deer, a Canadian partner in skills training to ensure that TVET instructors benefit from training in the heavy-duty equipment maintenance programme.

The training was fully funded by the Organization for American States (OAS). This qualification is locally, regionally, and internationally recognized.

TVET educators from various institutes across the country benefitted from this training which was done at the Linden Technical Institute( LTI) by trainers from Trinidad & Tobago( NESC).

During the graduation ceremony hosted at the Linden Technical Institute earlier today, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dr Ritesh Tularam deemed it a “momentous occasion” as it is another display of the enhancement of TVET delivery in Guyana’s education sector.

He further charged the graduate to use the new knowledge and skills gained to make purposeful and meaningful contributions within their respective institutions.

“You are now empowered and enriched with what it takes to make an impactful change to the status quo of your institution, you are now an ambassador and change agent of the mobility and scaffolding of this programme to the far-reaching end of trainees at your institution.”

Also present at the ceremony were Director CTEVT, Mr Patrick Chinedu Onwuzirike, NESC Vice President Student Services, Mr Rafael Mohamed and other special invited guests.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

