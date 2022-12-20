100 children to benefit from new $30M kitchen at Sophia Drop-In Centre

More than 100 children are slated to benefit from new and improved kitchen and dining facilities to the tune of $30 million which would go a far way in the provision of a comfortable environment at the Sophia Drop-In Centre.

Human Services Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud on Tuesday, noted that the state home was in a deplorable condition and government immediately worked on creating an improved environment.

“Very early I came to this place and I noticed the deplorable conditions that existed… you would’ve realised that it is a tough environment not only for the children but for the ladies who cooked every day for these children and what struck me was that they cooked in spite of the terrible condition.

“And I thought that this would be a very good way in giving those children who are in state care an environment where they can bond, where they can enjoy a meal in a good condition where those persons who prepare their meals with love and care can have a safe environment and an environment where they can prepare meals in comfort. So, it is with a lot of pride that we declare open this facility for the Sophia Drop-In Centre,” Minister Persaud noted.

The modern facility is equipped with all the amenities, including a pantry, chilling room, meat preparation area and full dining area. The dining area can also facilitate the children to sit and do homework.

Meanwhile, the Mahaica Residential Home for children living with disabilities project has commenced and is expected to be completed next year.

“So, again that is hitting to the core of what I think is important and that is ensuring that children have a safe, secure, comfortable environment, where they can live and enjoy all the comfort,” Dr. Persaud noted.

She added that it is incumbent on the government as the providers for these children to do its best to give them the best quality of life possible.

