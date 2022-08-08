$100,000 disability cash grant distribution begins next week

Parents across Guyana of children living with disabilities will receive a $100,000 one- off cash grant next week, a demonstration of the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to delivering support to vulnerable groups.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud at 49th sitting of the National Assembly.

The announcement was made by Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud during the 49th sitting of the National Assembly on Monday.

“The President was able to declare that every child living with a permanent disability will benefit from $100,000 as a one-off cash grant. I am happy to say that this distribution process will commence next week and we will be going to every region”, Dr. Persaud said.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud at a registration site for persons living with disability (Photo: MHSSS)

The distribution exercise is inclusive and will provide relief to parents and caregivers, enabling them to provide the best level of care to children with disabilities.

The initiative will add some $700 million to the pockets of families with persons living with disabilities, ‘a pivotal move’ by the government, the minister stated.

Government has put systems in place to ensure the distribution process is hassle-free, as persons living with a disability only need a medical report and completed application form to register at the National Commission on Disability (NCD).

Once registered, persons will automatically be eligible to benefit from public assistance.

Meanwhile, some 8,000 Guyanese living with disabilities have already benefitted from the government’s public assistance system.

Government is projecting that 7,700 more persons with disabilities across the country will benefit from public assistance.

This would place an additional $646 million of disposable income into the hands of persons to improve their livelihood.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

