$100,000 Special Needs Fund taken to Region Six

Approximately 350 persons in Albion, Corriverton, and New Amsterdam turned out on Tuesday as Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud commenced the distribution of the $100,000 Special Needs Fund.

More parents applauded the initiative which seeks to provide financial assistance to children living with disabilities.

One parent, Sandha Ramarand expressed appreciation for the gesture. “I feel joyful to have this cash grant for my son. I am very thankful, it’s very useful for him.”

A second recipient, Anna Baksh, was equally grateful. “I am really thankful to the minister for the little help that I got to take care of my son.”

Porsha Bruce, a mother of two said, “I want to thank the minister for this little bit of token and may she continue to do good works by the grace of God.”

Robert Johnson, a grandfather of one proudly stated that he would be purchasing a pair of new glasses for his 16-year-old grandson. The child has been wearing the same glasses since the age of 6.

Another recipient, Syndorie conveyed that, “We are thankful for the cash grant and it will help me a lot. And I want to say thanks a lot to the president.”

Minister Persaud assured Guyanese that government will continue to assist persons with special needs countrywide.

“Our commitment and our support are with their parents, their guardians and their caregivers because we understand how tough it is at times to provide and have all of the things that are really needed by those children with special needs,” she stated.

The special needs fund is expected to benefit some 5,000 children living with disabilities and forms part of the government’s commitment of providing support to vulnerable groups.

Other initiatives are also on the cards for persons living with disabilities including the establishment of a ‘learning lab’ and transportation services to take children to and from learning institutions.

