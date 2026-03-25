$100k cash grant portal in final testing phase – Min Singh

The long-awaited online portal for the government’s $100,000 cash grant is now in its final phase of development and testing, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, has revealed.

In an update issued on Wednesday, Minister Singh indicated that the platform is being fine-tuned ahead of its official rollout.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

“The formal launch of the portal will be announced officially in due course,” the minister said in a statement on his official social media page.

The portal is expected to serve as the primary system for accessing the cash grant, which has generated significant public interest in recent weeks.

Minister Singh stated that the ongoing testing is aimed at ensuring the process is smooth and accessible for all Guyanese when it goes live.

The public has been urged to await official communication on the launch and to disregard unofficial information circulating about the initiative.

For this national cash grant, the government will be making the payout through the banking system as part of its digitisation agenda.

The eligibility requirements to receive the national $100,000 cash grant are as follows:

Must be a Guyanese Citizen aged 18 years and older as of February 28, 2026

Must have a valid National Identification Card or Guyana Passport

Registrant must have a bank account in their name at any local commercial bank

Must be physically present in Guyana to register

The distribution of the cash grant is expected to inject $60 billion directly into the economy as part of the government’s commitment to ease cost-of-living pressures and provide direct cash transfers.

Of this amount, $5 billion will be placed in the hands of public servants. A similar grant was issued to Guyanese in 2024, benefitting Guyanese ages 18-years and older.