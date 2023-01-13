$100M expended on roads, another kilometre to be rehabilitated in Mara

As Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill continues his outreach to Region Six communities, residents of Mara, East Bank Berbice have been assured that they remain part of the government’s development agenda.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill meeting with residents

The reassurance was given during a community meeting at the Mara Farmer’s Association on Thursday. Minister Edghill engaged residents about the upcoming projects and addressed their concerns.

The minister drew attention to the $100 million expended to improve roadways in the area, in keeping with the commitment made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in 2021.

The president had committed to investing $100 million to construct six kilometres of asphalt road in Mara. Minister Edghill announced that 2023 will see another kilometre of road being rehabilitated in the community.

Residents of Mara have been assured that they remain part of government’s development agenda.

Further, to ensure that the road remains accessible, he noted that the strategy of sectional repairs coupled with construction will continue.

The minister said, “When the government intervenes, it must bring joy to people. I must assure you, that your turn is next. Every time you see development happening somewhere, understand that development comes in phases.”

The project began in March 2022. It was executed by the Ministry’s Special Projects Unit, and saw four miles of road rehabilitation being done, stretching from Germania to Kaiwa.

Meanwhile, the residents lauded the government’s interventions so far, with many expressing excitement over the future.

One resident reflected on the previous conditions of the road, explaining that the rehabilitation was long overdue.

He said, “We thank this government for everything they have done. Last time, they formed a group of five persons, and within two weeks we have engineers here from Georgetown. The action was taken very quickly. I feel happy that this government has done a good job. “

Another resident, Deodat Perso, expressed, “We’re satisfied with their work right now. We’ve been waiting for years and now we’re seeing things being done in the community so we have to thank the government for the good work and we hope these good works continue.”

