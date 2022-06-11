$100M in fertiliser for Region Three farmers – Vice President

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo announced Friday that government will be assisting farmers across the Essequibo Islands- West Demerara, Region Three, with some $100 million in fertiliser support.

Addressing scores of farmers at the Rice Producers Association (RPA) bond, Dr. Jagdeo said in order for everyone to benefit equally from the assistance, a 15-member committee will be established with representatives from every community.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo addressing farmers during a meeting at RPA Bond, Crane, Region Three

Technical officers from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) were instructed to visit the communities to identify eligible individuals to form the managing body.

Government has already assisted a number of farmers in Regions Two, Five and Six, through the programme.

A farmer raises his concern during the meeting with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at RPA Bond at Crane, Region Three

Persons cultivating along the Essequibo Coast received $250 million in fertilisers, while in the Mahaica-Berbice and East Berbice – Corentyne regions, $300 million in the in fertiliser will be distributed respectively.

Additionally, the initiative is set to cushion the effects of the rising cost of agriculture inputs.

Region Three farmers at the meeting with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at RPA Bond, Crane, Region Three

The funds will be made available from the $1 billion announced by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to purchase the fertiliser for free distribution across the country.

Farmers were encouraged to work collectively and purchase the fertiliser at the cheapest cost, but with good quality. They would then determine the amount of fertiliser to be distributed to a farmer, based on demand.

Region Three farmers at the meeting with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at RPA Bond, Crane, Region Three

Since assuming government on August 2, 2020, the PPP/C Administration has spared no effort in putting together a slew of measures to boost the nation’s agriculture sector.

