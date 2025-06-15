108 youths complete intensive technical training (TVET) in Region Six

A total of 108 young people in Region Six are skilled and ready to join the workforce. They recently graduated from a four-month technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programme, which began in February of this year.

The Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) collaborated in making the training possible.

Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh hanging over certificate to graduate

The graduates, 88 men and 20 women, are now equipped with in-demand skills to work in Guyana’s expanding economy. After 240 hours of practical and hands-on training, participants received certificates in welding and fabrication, air conditioning and refrigeration, electrical installation, and motor vehicle servicing and repair.

At the graduation ceremony on Saturday, Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service Dr Ashni Singh highlighted the crucial role of these programmes in developing Guyana’s human capital.

He noted that despite an unprecedented rate of job creation, companies continue to struggle to find qualified workers with the necessary technical skills.

“You are living in an era where jobs are being created at a rate we have never seen before in this country and in this region,” he told the graduates at the University of Guyana Tain Campus.

Graduates in attendance

Dr. Singh stated that the PPP/C administration has consistently been committed to equipping citizens with the necessary skills to meet this growing demand.

“We will do the training…but you have to take the skills you’re being equipped with, bring them to the labour market, and translate them into an income,” he said. “You have a responsibility to take advantage of the opportunities that are being created.”

Seventy of the graduates were trained at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) Training Centre, with the remaining 38 completing their courses at the Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre.

In line with the government’s inclusive approach, the programme was open to anyone, regardless of age, background, or academic history.

Following the ceremony, a job fair and exhibition provided the new graduates with a direct opportunity to connect with potential employers from various companies and government agencies.

Job fair and exhibition Job fair and exhibition