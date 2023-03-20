109 Sophia residents to benefit from technical training through BIT

Approximately 109 residents of Sophia and neighbouring communities will benefit from various technical and vocational training programmes being offered through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Heavy-duty equipment operation, welding and fabrication, electrical installation, information technology, and plumbing are some of the skill programmes that are being made available.

Residents at the launch of BIT programmes in Sophia

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneigde Walrond on Sunday, launched the programme at the Sophia Training Centre.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy interacting with one of the residents

The initiative is expected to raise the prospects of the persons finding employment and starting their businesses.

The labour minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing the necessary training programmes which would transform the lives of Guyanese.

“You have to ensure that we understand the knowledge you will acquire while the certificate is useful and good. What is important while you go through this period of four months is the knowledge that you will acquire,” the minister noted.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Meanwhile, Minister McCoy said the PPP/C Government remains keen to invest in every Guyanese as the country continues to advance rapidly.

“We know that in order for our people to succeed and to grasp at the wealth and to be able to generate the type of income for them and their family to live a comfortable life, they have got to be educated. They have to use the opportunities that we are providing to make you better at the skills that you have and to be able to make sure that we can hold your hands through that process,” the public affairs minister posited.

Some of the residents at the launch

Similar sentiments were shared by Minister Walrond who pledged to provide financial support through the Small Business Bureau for participants who wish to become business owners.

This year’s budget has allocated some $488.5 million to further expand BIT programmes across the nation.

Senior Technical Officer, Leon Greaves and other officials were also present at the launch.

