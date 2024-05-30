$10M allocated to dredge Moruca River – Pres. Ali

To ensure that residents and visitors are guaranteed safety when travelling along the Moruca River, the government has made available $10 million to commence the cleaning and dredging the waterway.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during a community engagement in the Amerindian village of Waramuri in the Moruca sub-district on Thursday.

Residents of Waramuri turned out in their numbers for a community outreach led by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The Moruca River is located in the Barima-Waini region of northern Guyana and is known for its varying water levels depending on the season. The river mouth opens to the Atlantic Ocean, with mangrove forests along the shoreline.

“I know one of your main issues here is the Moruca River…I have instructed already, that this week, $10 million be transferred to the region and by tomorrow, you must start cleaning the river,” President Ali informed residents at the outreach event.

In addition to the dredging of the river, an extra $10 million will be provided to the Waramuri Village for the upgrading and rehabilitation of their sporting facilities.

President Ali reaffirmed that investments are being equally injected into all regions for their fullest development potential and prosperity.

To solidify his stance, the president outlined the many investments that have been injected into the various sectors.

The Ministry of Housing and Water is spending approximately $4.1 billion for the Hinterland Housing Programme and to expand potable water coverage; in Region One alone, 36 wells are to be constructed, with six already underway.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has also invested more than $25 billion in the Barima-Waini region over the past three years to improve infrastructure.

“Those are the resources that we are spending in your region to make your life better. And we have a list of all the projects we are doing. Under the Ministry of Public Works, we pledged to give better roads and better infrastructure to every community,” he reassured.

Additionally, 2500 persons are now gainfully employed through government-funded initiatives, including the Community Service Officers (CSOs) and the National Pathway Workers Programme.

This is in keeping with the government’s commitment, outlined in its 2020-2025 manifesto, to provide 50,000 jobs by the year 2025.

Amerindian villages are also receiving significant funding through the Presidential Grants (PGs) and Carbon Credit Programme.

The head of state underscored that as long as the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is in office, investments will be strategically funnelled into every community across Guyana to advance prosperity for all.

Residents of Waramuri turned out in their numbers for a community outreach led by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

