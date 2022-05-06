$10M drug bond at Bartica Hospital gets July deadline

Storage of drugs and medical supplies in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region will no longer be an issue, as a $10 million bond is scheduled to be completed at the end of July.

The bond is under construction in the compound of the Bartica Regional Hospital.

Regional Health Officer, Dr. Edward Sagala made this disclosure after a recent tour of the hospital with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

Dr. Sagala told DPI that the storage of drugs and medical supplies at the hospital’s current bond has been difficult.

The structure of the new bond, according to the RHO, will accommodate a significant number of drugs and medical supplies for at least six months to a year.

He noted that the region “hopes to have a similar bond, but a little smaller for Upper Mazaruni so this bond would be able to get supplies in a timely fashion when we receive from Materials Management Unit (MMU), at least for Lower and Middle Mazaruni.”

The RHO also spoke about the positive responses the hospital’s two-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has received since its establishment. According to Dr. Sagala, the ICU has been able to save at least 20 patients.

Currently, five medical specialists are stationed at the hospital including an obstetrician, pediatrician, radiologist, anesthesiologist and trauma orthopedic surgeon.

“They are making a difference because they have tremendously cut down the number of patients that had to be referred in the past. Thanks to our fully operating theatre, patients are being treated,” he noted.

Aside from this, upgrades are being done on the Kamarang District hospital to meet the needs of residents there.

The RHO said the district hospital, “has three doctors and we have about 15 beds for admission. We hope to increase that a little bit, we hope to do surgeries as you can see.We have medical equipment like operating bed, lights, cardiac monitors which are expected to fly in Kamarang soon.”

Operations will be conducted in the Upper Mazaruni area before year-end. However, these developmental works are just the beginning of how healthcare services will transform in the region. Dr. Sagala said a spanking new hospital is expected to be built in Bartica. Work on the hospital is set to commence by year-end.

The hospital will provide services to persons in Regions Two, Three, Eight and Nine.

“We are going through exciting times, you know. Everybody is looking forward for this. It has been long overdue so everyone is excited to have a new hospital with improved services including support services such as laboratory, pharmacy and medical imagery,” he noted.

In 2021, Guyana was approved a US $17.5 million ($3.6 billion) Line of Credit from the Government of India to upgrade and modernise Suddie, West Demerara and the Bartica District hospitals.

The hospitals will feature environmentally friendly operations that utilise best practices in energy and water consumption, among others.

