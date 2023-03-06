$10M to construct training centre in Bartica

The government is allocating some $10 million to construct a training centre for the first time in Bartica, Region Seven to advance and expand the work of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) across the region.

This is in keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to invest in human capital to have a skilled workforce.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, senior officials of the ministry, and graduates

This was highlighted by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during a recent graduation ceremony in the region.

Importantly, the minister noted that BIT remains committed to ensuring that the participants are trained and certified to enter the workforce.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton posing with some of the graduates

The minister said, “We are moving from a place of expending $3.2 million in 2021, training 45 persons to 2022 expending $12.7 million, training 75 persons. That is because of the seriousness with which we want to ensure that knowledge can be imparted to people in Bartica…Our task is to make you employable.”

The government also intends to establish a welding and fabrication centre and a joinery centre as an annexe to the training centre.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton handing over a certificate to one of the police officers

Bartica is the first place that a BIT centre was established.

BIT remains dedicated to its efforts to build a skilled workforce countrywide by expending close to $139 million to construct and rehabilitate several training centres.

Meanwhile, approximately 75 persons of Bartica are now certified in several technical and vocational training programmes through BIT.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bishram Kuppen handing over a certificate

The graduates received certification in heavy-duty equipment operation, electrical installation, welding and fabrication, and general building construction.

Some $488.5 million was allocated in this year’s budget to further expand and advance the work of BIT countrywide.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bishram Kuppen, Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BIT, Saskia Eastman- Onwuzirike, Senior Technical Officer, Leon Greaves, and other officials were also in attendance.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

