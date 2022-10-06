11 orphanages benefitting in second phase ‘Adopt-an-Orphanage’ initiative

The second phase of the ‘Adopt-an-Orphanage’ initiative will see children from 11 homes having their needs met with the help of corporate sponsors.

The brainchild of First Lady, Arya Ali, the programme was launched in 2021 and is meant to create a linkage between orphanages and corporate sponsors to ensure that the needs of children are taken care of.

First Lady of Guyana, Her Excellency Arya Ali

The orphanages which will receive support from various sponsors are: Joshua’s House Children Centre, Bless the Children’s Home, Ruimveldt Children’s Home, St. John Bosco Orphanage, Shaheed’s Boys Orphanage, Shaheed’s Girls Orphanage, St. Ann’s Orphanage, Prabhu Sharan Orphanage, Hope Children’s Home, Red Cross Convalescence Home and Canaan Children’s Home.

Mrs Ali noted that the initiative provides an opportunity for reflection on the role played in the development of Guyana’s children.

“Orphanages are therefore in existence to create a positive environment in which these children feel cared for and their personal needs are adequately taken care of, and their social and professional development are nurtured. It is the responsibility assumed by the state, which includes NGOs, to take care of these children,” she said at Thursday’s launch held at the Hope Children’s Home.

The second phase of the ‘Adopt-an-Orphanage’ initiative launched

She said her office will begin to engage corporate Guyana to provide employment opportunities to the orphans.

“At the same time, we will seek to make training and other opportunities available to them for their professional development. The children that we are pledging our commitment to today are not as fortunate as many of us. They have already been deprived in many ways, so it is our duty to ensure that they are afforded the basic necessities in life to realise their fullest potential,” the first lady noted.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, emphasised the importance of prioritising vulnerable groups.

“I sincerely hope that people of the land can pay more attention to the growth of orphans, to protect their rights and interests, so that they can grow up safely, happily and healthily to be the future builders of their hometown and the future successors of Guyana’s development, ”she expressed.

The programme has been expanded to include visitation to the homes, as well as medical and counselling services.

An MOU was signed between the sponsors and the orphanages

Seven sponsors have pledged support to these homes. They include Demerara Bank Limited, Guyana Shorebase Inc, Premier Construction, China Trading, Gold Logistics, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and Vitality Inc.

Three additional sponsors will provide support services to the orphanages- Balwant Singh Hospital has committed to providing pediatric and dental services, and Optique Vision Care will provide vision screening and eye testing, as well as free spectacles to the children. Meanwhile, Junior Sammy Guyana Inc. will provide counselling and academic services.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the sponsors and the respective orphanages, and agreements are set to last from six months to one year.

