12 pumps operational in Georgetown – Min. Mustapha

– three engineers monitoring the system on a 24-hour basis

Amidst the persistent May/June rainy season, Georgetown boasts the functionality of 12 pumps as part of its drainage and irrigation infrastructure.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, assured the public of this during a press conference on Wednesday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha speaking during the press conference

Furthermore, the ministry has deployed three engineers to monitor the systems around the clock in Georgetown, ensuring the timely operation of pumps and sluices. Regular servicing of these pumps is conducted to prevent mechanical failures.

“Although we have had some heavy rainfall in Georgetown over the last few weeks. We are working with citizens across Georgetown to see how we can help clean some of the internal drains,” Minister Mustapha emphasised, highlighting the shared responsibility with the local municipality and city council.

Meanwhile, heightened water levels have been observed on the Corentyne Coast in Black Bush Polder and the Central Corentyne areas.

Efforts are underway to clear several outfalls in Eversham, Adventure, and No. 43 to enhance drainage capacities, with pumps complementing these systems.

Liliendaal pump station

Minister Mustapha urged residents to refrain from dumping garbage in drainage systems, which can lead to blockages and subsequent flooding.

He also underscored the forecast indicating continued heavy rainfall over the next four weeks. In response, the ministry, through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), will continue collaborating with stakeholders to effectively manage the systems and mitigate flooding.

“In Regions Two, Three, Four, and Five and to an extent in Region Six, we have fairly good drainage systems that are working very well,” he added.

