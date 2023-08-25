1,200 house lots allocated at ‘Dream Realised’ exercise at Building Expo

Some 1,200 house lots were on Friday allocated during the ‘Dream Realised’ exercise organised by the Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

The event is taking place at the International Building Expo at the National Stadium, Providence.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and an allottee

Persons will be allocated lands at Two Friends, Lusignan and Good Hope, East Bank Demerara (Region Four).

Christina Hikel, a young allottee, expressed her gratitude to the government for the house lot. She described it as an accomplishment resulting from her hard work and related her eagerness for the next step of building her home.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and an allottee

“Its a good feeling, it’s an accomplishment…It’s a good opportunity for young people to go on their own, achieve what they have been working towards and be independent,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Another beneficiary, Oscar Gravesande, who is an engineer attached to Guyana Power and Light (GPL), shared his excitement, as he is now on his way to achieving homeownership.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves and an allottee

“The process was very smooth, it was well organised, everything was well planned out. I must give the ministry thumbs up for that,” he said.

Christine Khan expressed her enthusiasm as a young individual to achieve homeownership. She commended the government for its efforts in providing young people like her with the chance to excel and achieve their goals in life.

Allottee, Christina Khan

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, as well as Chief Executive Officer of the CHPA were on the ground overseeing the allocation process.

Minister Croal clarified that Lusignan and Good Hope have already undergone allocations, prompting the decision to expand further inland. Two Friends is a new area where allocations have just started.

Staff of the Ministry of Housing and Water attending to citizens at the ‘Dream Realised’ exercise

He further stated that the focus is being placed on allocations on the East Coast, given that the East Bank is saturated.

“What will eventually happen on the East Coast of Demerara, will be mirroring the East Bank.

“As we go inwards, you know a lot of person say oh, that’s the back, but in time to come, the plan is to have another connecting road that will connect you from Georgetown,” the minister added.

On Saturday, another set of persons will be allocated house lots in Region Three.

The ‘Dream Realised’ exercise at the International Building Expo

