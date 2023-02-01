122 roads under construction in Region Two

Region Two residents can soon look forward to improved connectivity, enhanced safety, increased mobility and an improved quality of life, as 122 priority roads are currently being constructed in the region.

The roads span a number of areas across the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and the Anna Regina Municipality.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, provided this information to the Committee of Supply on Wednesday afternoon, in his response to Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Shurwayne Holder.

He reminded the committee that Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, had gone at length to explain that some 1,084 roads on Guyana’s coast will be constructed.

Of that number, 261 were identified in Region Two, of which 122 are being built.

These roads will be done in asphalted or reinforced concrete.

Charity, Bounty Hall and Dunkeld are among the communities that will immediately benefit from these roads.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has allotted some $108 million in the 2023 National Budget for the construction of community roads in Region Two.

The construction of priority roads is part of an overarching project fostered by collaboration among the ministries of Public Works, Local Government and Regional Development, and Housing and Water.

The project will see a number of important roads across the country being identified for construction, as part of the government’s wide-reaching and inclusive transformative agenda.

