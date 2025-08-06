128 individuals from Regions Three, Four now certified patient care assistants

One hundred twenty-eight individuals from Regions Three and Four graduated on Tuesday as Patient Care Assistants (PCAs), significantly bolstering Guyana’s healthcare workforce.

Of the 128 graduates, 34 are from Region Three, while the remaining 94 are from Region Four.

Some of the new Patient Care Assistants at the graduation ceremony on Tuesday

The graduates underwent a rigorous four-month practical and theoretical clinical training, enabling them to assist nursing assistants, registered nurses and other medical professionals in delivering the highest level of patient care.

A single mother of two, Alesia Reddy, praised the government for facilitating the training programme.

Alesia Reddy, graduate of the PCA training programme

“It was a great push for me because I always wanted to be in healthcare. And this was a great opportunity,” Reddy said.

To complete the programme, Reddy said she had to juggle between parental responsibilities with her studies.

“It was a good experience. I am a single mother, so it was tough. But I made it through, and I am proud of myself. If I can do it, then everybody can do it. It is a great experience,” she said.

Nichola Wilson, an aspiring nurse, also graduated from the programme.

“I found out about the programme while doing a course and someone sent me the link…I signed up for the course and got a call for an interview, and then I got through. I was so happy… It was great at the end. The experience so far has been perfect,” she added.

Nichola Wilson, a graduate of the Patient Care Assistant training programme

Wilson overcame her challenges to finish her studies and encouraged others to use the training opportunities available.

Delivering remarks at the graduating ceremony that was held at the Pegasus Suites in Georgetown, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony charged the newly minted graduates to uphold the values of the profession and deliver the highest level of medical services.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

The health minister said that the graduates are now equipped with the knowledge, compassion and skills to make a profound difference in the lives of patients.

“You are joining a very bold profession, and we hope that while you spend some time working with our patients, you uphold the values of this profession…We want to ensure that when people come to us, they are getting good service,” Dr Anthony stated.

A graduate receiving a trophy from Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

Graduate, Daleth Hughes, receiving a trophy from Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

A graduate receiving her certificate from Regional Health Officer, Dr Erica Forte

A graduate receiving her certificate

A graduate receiving her certificate

Over the last five years, the government has significantly improved the health sector by building and upgrading health facilities and offering training programs and important services to create a top-notch healthcare system.