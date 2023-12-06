128 new medical professionals added to health sector

One hundred and twenty-eight health care professionals graduated on Wednesday from the Ministry of Health’s, Health Sciences Education, Clinical and Technical Training Programme.

The graduates comprise 24 pharmacy assistants, 22 dental assistants, 22 medical lab technicians, 18 Environmental Health Assistants, 15 X-ray technicians, and 24 Medex.

The professionals will be dispatched to the various administrative regions.

Minister Anthony hands over a trophy to an outstanding student

In his charge to the graduates at the National Cultural Centre (NCC), Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony noted that Guyana is on a move to develop the health sector as never seen before.

The health minister pointed to the ongoing advancements in infrastructure and the training of doctors and nurses.

He reassured the graduates that ample opportunities for professional development exist within the local health sector.

“There is a role for all of you and there are opportunities for you to develop yourself. There’s an opportunity for you to grow and we are adding new programmes whereby you can grow. “So, I hope that as you graduate today you think about the career path that you would like to have in the ministry. We want you to stay with us for as long as possible, and not just start your career with us but hopefully, you’ll end your career with us,” he stated.

Graduates during the graduation ceremony

Minister Anthony noted that this is just a portion of the persons that the ministry has trained as it develops the system. Some training programmes have also been decentralised.

This batch of students commenced training on September 12, 2022 and were engaged in clinical, practical and technical components of training, and were also served on six-week attachments for more practical knowledge.

