$12M COVID-19 isolation facility commissioned in Region Two

– to expand care, suppress spikes

Minister of Health Hon. Dr Frank Anthony on Saturday, commissioned a $12 million COVID-19 isolation facility at the Suddie Public Hospital, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two).

The facility was previously the hospital’s maternity waiting home before renovations started in November. It has 20 rooms which can accommodate two persons each. It is expected to be fully operational next week once it is retrofitted with the necessary equipment.

Minister of Health Hon. Dr Frank Anthony at the commissioning ceremony of the $12M COVID-19 isolation facility in Region Two

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister Anthony commended the Region for its efforts to ensure the facility was completed.

“We refurbished it with COVID-19 in mind. We have not seen that much of a spike in Region Two, but we just wanted to make sure that if there is a spike of COVID-19 cases that the Region is very well prepared,” Dr. Anthony said.

Currently, there are 18 active cases in Region Two.

Minister Anthony said the new facility would also enable the Region to better monitor infected persons, who have been isolating at home.

“The hospital beds here for Covid patients have been quite limited so this is going to allow us to extend the number of beds that we have since it has space for 40 patients. We have taken all the precautions, so you have areas where the medical staff will be sanitised upon entry as well as designated areas for the used PPEs…

It’s purpose-built to handle infectious diseases and complies with all the requirements for infection control and prevention and that’s why it’s important that the Region have such a facility,” the Health Minister said.

The $12 million COVID-19 isolation facility at the Public Hospital Suddie, Region Two Sections of the newly renovated $12M COVID-19 isolation facility at the Public Hospital Suddie Minister of Health Hon. Dr Frank Anthony inspects one of the rooms at the $12M COVID-19 facility in Pomeroon-Supenaam Region Sections of the newly renovated $12M COVID-19 isolation facility at the Public Hospital Suddie

Meanwhile, Director-General of Regional Health Services, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo said the realisation of the facility is another demonstration of the Government’s efforts to ensure equitable access to health services.

In addition to Region Two residents, persons from outlying communities in Region One would also benefit. Minister Anthony also called on the Regional Task Force to lead by example by observing the COVID-19 guidelines.