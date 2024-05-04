Guyana will continue to prosper under the PPP/C Government – President Ali

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali reaffirmed Guyana’s ongoing transformation and projected growth under the leadership of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government.

President Ali was at the time delivering remarks at the opening of the party’s 32nd Congress, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Saturday.

The president reflected on the challenges preceding and during the 2020 elections, highlighting the significant tests to the country’s democratic credentials during that time.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“This was no easy journey. This was a journey that tested our political strength, our political capacity, and our political being,” the president said.

He pointed out that the previous government led the country on a downward spiral, denying thousands of Guyanese the opportunities to improve their lives.

“The APNU+AFC unleashed one of the harshest every campaign against the poor people of this country when they were in office. Amidst a failing economy, loss of jobs and income, what did the PNC do? They resorted to the imposition of 200 new taxes on the backs of the ordinary people. They plucked, out of the pockets of the ordinary people $110 billion,” he told the gathering.

President Ali further added, “We came to office, and in four short years, despite COVID, despite two major floods, we were able to deliver and fulfill within four years, more than 95 per cent of the manifesto we went to the electorate with.”

In demonstrating this point, the president noted a 150 per cent increase in the number of vehicles registered in 2023, when compared to 2019.

A section of the gathering at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Saturday

This increase represents the growth in disposable income for Guyanese, and the bustling state of the growing economy, the president said.

He reminded that under the previous government, more tan 50,000 Guyanese were placed on the breadline, left without jobs and means to support themselves and their families.

“Seven thousand sugar workers were sent on the breadline, children left school…they sent 50 per cent of the bauxite workers home…$21 billion lost in the sugar industry, and in the bauxite industry, $31 billion lost. In the forestry sector, $9 billion lost,” the head of state highlighted.

These very sugar workers who were also denied their severance pay, received $1.3 billion from the current government.

Since assuming office, President Ali said the PPP/C government has introduced 60,000 new jobs.

Additionally, the sugar industry is being revitalised, with over 1100 workers employed at the recently reopened Rose Hall Sugar Estate.

“We have reopened the sugar estates. We have brought back more than 7,000 sugar workers. We have increased bauxite workers, and by the end of this year, we will double the number of workers in the bauxite industry,” President Ali affirmed.

The president also pointed to several other elements that reflect the impeccable track record of the government, and its steadfast commitment to inclusive development.

This includes subsidised electricity in Linden, revolutionizing the road network, working towards self-sufficiency, expanding the housing programme, access to quality education and healthcare, and direct investments in fortifying the pillars of the country’s economy.

According to the president, these initiatives are aligned with the One Guyana philosophy, which was created with a vision of uniting all Guyanese under a common umbrella of growth and prosperity.

“The One Guyana concept is not accidental. It was birthed after the last congress. When we designed this philosophy of creating a One Guyana, one future, one people, the mandate of the leadership of the PPP was to walk every single street, every corner…reach out to every Guyanese and bring back hope, aspirations and vision to the people of Guyana,” the president stated.

With over 3,000 delegates and observers, this year’s congress is the largest to date. The congress is being held under the theme: “Strengthen the Party, Defend Guyana, Unite Our People for Progress and Prosperity”.

