GTA hosts tour for North American media representatives

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) with support from tour agency, Wilderness Explorers, hosted a familiarisation tour for media representatives from North America, allowing them to experience Guyana’s breathtaking landscapes and adventurous activities.

The gesture is part of the government’s aim to showcase Guyana as a prime ecotourism destination, as well as foster meaningful connections between the media representatives and the local communities.

North American media representatives during site visit around Georgetown

According to the authority, the foreign media workers will create content suitable for their audiences to further promote the country.

The GTA said from April 25 to May 2, the group was engaged in authentic, immersive experiences at Waikin Ranch, Caiman House, Yupukari Village, Karanambu Lodge, Rock View Lodge, Atta Rainforest Lodge, Iwokrama Canopy Walkway and the Kaieteur Falls.

Meanwhile, the GTA had announced January, the appointment of market representation firm, Emerging Destinations to promote Guyana in the North American travel markets, specifically in the United States and Canada.

The United States and Canada are Guyana’s core markets in North America, where travellers seek authentic nature, culture, and adventure-based experiences.

The market representatives will work year-round to raise awareness and establish Guyana’s presence in these locations, increase demand, and strengthen the direct connections between international tour operators, travellers, and the Guyanese travel trade.

North American media representatives during site visit around Georgetown North American media representatives in the Demerara River North American media representatives at Iwokrama Canopy Walkway North American media representatives at Kaieteur Falls

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

