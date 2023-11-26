$12M Moco Moco meeting hall commissioned

– Funded through Guyana’s carbon credit programme

Villagers of Moco Moco, Central Rupununi, Region Nine, will now meet and host activities in a comfortable and spacious environment, following the commissioning of a meeting hall, which incorporates an indigenous benab and modern architecture, constructed by the villagers themselves.

The project was supported by Guyana’s carbon credit programme. Moco Moco received $24 million from the $4.6 billion (US$22 million) that was disbursed to 242 Amerindian communities.

$12M meeting hall commissioned in Moco Moco

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Toshao of the village, Thomas George explained that this is the first time the village has embarked on a project of this magnitude.

According to George, this provided employment and economic opportunities as persons were gainfully employed to construct the facility.

He said the village aims to expand the facility with smaller benabs in the future and commended the government for making this possible through the expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

“I am very thankful for what we have received and I think it’s a good step forward. Putting some of the money into the hands of the people…I am very thankful,” Toshao George expressed.

Minister Sukhai addressing the gathering during the commissioning of the meeting hall

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai commissioned the project and applauded the council for undertaking the initiative in such a short time.

“I want to encourage you that with the same speed you would have constructed from the carbon credit funds, I want you to practice that with the same speed to invest the Presidential Grant funds and also the investment funds that you get from the government,” she underscored.

She reminded that 15 per cent earned from the sale of Guyana’s carbon credits is committed to Amerindian development and their economic prosperity.

Minister Sukhai noted that development is evident in Amerindian communities with funds provided through the carbon credit programme.

Additionally, villagers were assured that the government is pursuing a peaceful resolution to the decades-old border controversy. The minister was accompanied by Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toolsiram and Management Development Officer (MDO), Mohamed Nazim, among others.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

