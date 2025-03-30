13 Kwakwani residents obtain land titles

Thirteen residents from Kwakwani in Region Ten are now legal landowners after receiving their certificates of title last Friday.

The distribution of titles targeted persons from Potville, Chiney Lane, and Park Housing Schemes (Phases I, II and III).

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal spearheaded the exercise. He was accompanied by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen during the housing drive at the Kwakwani Basketball Court.

A land title being provided to a Kwakwani resident

Mother of three, Basmattie Nirmal told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the title represents a significant milestone for her and provides a better future for her children.

“Acquiring a title is thrilling and a dream come true to know that it is my own. No one can remove me from there…It’s a reassured future for my children to know that their parents have worked for them and this will be their own one day,” Nirmal stated.

Basmattie Nirmal with her land title

Vincent Mittelholzer had almost given up hope of ever acquiring his land title since he applied for it decades ago. Now, he is beyond elated after successfully securing legal ownership for the property.

“I was very happy to know that at last it came through, because I have been living in this community since 1970. Now that I have my title, I can do what I want to do with my place… I could take it to the bank and get a loan in case I need that. It would assist me in many great ways,” Mittelholzer told DPI.

Recipient, Vincent Mittelholzer signing to uplift his land title Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal presents Vincent Mittelholzer with his land title

Murna Adrian also echoed similar remarks, saying that she capitalised on the opportunity to apply for her land title two years ago during the ministry’s housing outreach in the region.

“It means a lot to me because I am the owner of a piece of land where I can build my little home. I am happy,” a jubilant Adrian stated.

Recipient, Murna Adrian with her land title

The ownership document provides landowners with financial independence. It allows them to take their land titles to the banks for loans to build or expand their homes or advance their businesses.

Minister Croal highlighted the government’s efforts in providing the necessary investments and policies in the housing sector to ensure every Guyanese citizen has access to homeownership and a better future.

He said the provision of land titles and house lots is part of a commitment made to the residents a few years ago.

Within the past four and a half years, the government has invested over $250 billion in the housing sector and developed over 80 housing areas.

