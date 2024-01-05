130 new agro-processing products launched in 2023

– 54 new Guyana shop corners established in 2023

A total of 130 new agro-processing products have been launched by the Ministry of Agriculture, through the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), in the year 2023.

Some of the products include Taz Instant Cook-up Rice, Basara Gentle Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner, Aunt Bago Mango Achar, Heather’s Products Cookies, Hosororo Chocolate Bar, and Fresh Packagers Coconut Fudge, among others.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha at the commissioning of the Charity Agro-processing facility in September of 2023

This was stated by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha Saturday last, when he engaged the media operatives at his ministry’s year-end press conference.

“Additionally, 54 new Guyana shop corners were established this year, bringing the total numbers in operation to 68,” Minister Mustapha revealed.

He highlighted successes in launching new Guyana shop corners at various locations to facilitate the decentralisation of the GMC. This move will also make the products more accessible to other regions.

Some of the new agro-processing products that were launched during 2023

These shop corners were launched at Jaigobin Supermarket and the Gaulin Supermarket in Region Two, Ram’s Supermarket in Region Three, Savannah Inn Supermarket and Anwar Variety Store in Region Nine, and S & S Supermarket at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

The establishment of these shops is to create a space in these supermarkets where local products can be sold as equally as imported products.

According to the minister, the GMC also started to develop two more agro-processing facilities in Orealla and Crabwood Creek in Region Six.

A huge turnout at one of the farmers’ markets held in 2023

“GMC has also successfully commissioned three more agro-processing facilities in various regions such as Regions Ten, Nine, and Two. For 2023 $739 million was budgeted to fund several development projects which include infrastructural upgrades, irrigation, livestock, farming and of course agro-processing development and training exercises,” the agriculture minister disclosed.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s agro-processing training sessions benefitted hundreds of persons who are now manufacturing their very own products that are being sold in the Guyana shops across the country.

In an effort to cushion the rise in the cost of living and promote affordable prices of agricultural produce, 13 successful farmers’ markets were hosted across the country. These events were hosted in Regions Two, Three, Four, Six, Seven, Nine, and Ten.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

