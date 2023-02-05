14 artistes to compete for Soca Monarch title

The Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry released on Saturday, the music of the 14 artistes who will compete in the 2023 Soca Monarch Competition, as part of the calendar of events for Mashramani (Mash).

The competition will be held on Wednesday, February 22 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

This year’s competition will present lyrical structure and musical arrangements that are both tantalising, and road march ready.

Guyanese celebrating at a Mega event at the National Stadium, Providence

A sampling of the music released in random order includes Akeem Alexander with – ‘Thank You Soca’ and Cerinity – ‘Waistline trouble’.

Another competitor is Diana Chapman with her ‘Therapy Whine’ while competitor Jada Harry performing under the stage name ‘Purge’ presented ‘mas-mash-up Soca’.

Meanwhile, Jamal Stuart will be in the competition and present ‘We Vybin’.

Equally titillating is Jovinski – ‘Stink & Dutty’ while Jumo Primo will present his rendition of ‘Cockroach’.

Kwasie Ace will debut his song ‘Nothing Nah Badda Mi’ while Lady T will present ‘Soca in ma Vein’.

New comer Mattick Queen will present ‘Whole Day’, while O.K.C. will perform ‘Woman’ and Timothy Roberts will put in his song ‘Celebrate Life’.

Also, Vintage will present ‘Ready’, while the return of Adrian Dutchin with ‘Place Nice’ is also expected to bring high energy to Mash 2023.

The Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry also announced the 12 finalists that will compete for this year’s Chutney Monarch slated for February 18 in the ancient county, Berbice and 12 finalists for the Calypso Monarch to be held on Sunday, February 19 at the Classic Hotel parking lot in Skeldon.

Mashramani 2023 brings back the atmosphere of partying and celebration that was absent for the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

