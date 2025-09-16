15 new public dialysis units to be established before year-end

Fifteen new public dialysis units are set to become operational in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten before the end of this year.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Tuesday, emphasising the administration’s commitment to improving access and reducing the financial burden on patients requiring life-saving treatment.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the media conference on Tuesday

Currently, the government provides a $600,000 annual grant to hundreds of dialysis patients.

However, President Ali explained that more public facilities are needed, since the increased grant has resulted in some private providers raising the cost per session.

“We have added dialysis stations in every one of the six new hospitals. In addition to that, before the end of this year, we will have 15 additional dialysis units operational. I think that is also a tremendous improvement that we are advancing in the early days of our government,” the president stated.

The expansion will bring treatment closer to patients in multiple regions as well as strengthen the overall public health system by ensuring the affordability and reliability of services.