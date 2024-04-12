1,500 house lots distributed at ‘dream realised’ housing drive in Region Three

The wait is finally over for 1,500 Guyanese after receiving their house lots on Friday, during the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) first major ‘dream realised’ housing drive for 2024.

The recipients were allocated lands at one of the new housing areas, Wales Phase Two housing development, which is scheduled for massive upgrades this year.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

During the distribution exercise at the Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) compound at Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara in Region Three, Beneficiary, Esther Persaud said she has been beyond satisfied since she applied for the house lot since 2008.

Battling to contain her tears, Persaud told the Department of Public Information (DPI) “It means a lot to me because it is the first time, I will be owning a home.”

Another happy landowner, Bibi Rabia Khan was relieved when she received the call yesterday for her land since she applied for it in 2012.

“It is great. I have been waiting a while and the day is finally here. I’m really happy that I can start my own home and plan for the future,” Khan said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

Another beneficiary, Kortis Simon expressed, “I feel excited to know that I can provide a stable home for my family.”

Beneficiary, Cecil King said he is happy to be closer to owning his own home.

“To be here today is a good moment for me. I am excited to start building my dream home,” King expressed.

Beneficiary, Tatum Khan said “I feel good that they finally called. It is good to get something of your own. With how the country is going now with development, this is a very good opportunity for us as a family.”

Beneficiary selecting their lot numbers at the ‘dream realised’ housing drive on Friday

The new scheme will accommodate about 5,000 residents and will be outfitted with a nursery, primary and secondary schools, a post office, a playground, a police station, a daycare centre, a Magistrate’s Court, and other amenities.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal underscored that billions of dollars have been expended to develop new and existing housing areas as well as road networks, over the past three years.

In 2023, infrastructural works on the West Coast totalled $16.6 billion in Leonora, Stewartsville, and Meten-Meer-Zorg were completed.

Beneficiary selecting their lot numbers at the ‘dream realised’ housing drive on Friday

Works on various community roads are 90 per cent completed. In the last year, $5.6 billion was spent on the community roads in the region.

In one and a half years, 107 two and three-bedroom houses have been completed on the West Coast.

“We have another 337 under construction within the Leonora/Edinburg area. The total for these houses, not taking into consideration the infrastructure costs, is about $2.6 billion investment here on the West Coast of Demerara. We still have to cater for hundreds more” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues underscored that the housing programme is far more impactful, as it speaks to homeownership, empowerment, job opportunities, and the overall transformation of Guyana.

Beneficiary selecting their lot numbers at the ‘dream realised’ housing drive on Friday

“That is the ultimate independence for the people of our country…When you own your own home, you control your own life…You don’t have a landlord that you have to answer to. You don’t live in a sense of uncertainty, wondering if you would have to relocate your life at some point,” Minister Rodrigues stressed.

The region has the second highest housing demand in the country and Friday’s distribution reduces the list by 13 per cent.

Also delivering remarks were the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bisham Kuppen, CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves, and Regional Chairman, Inshan Ayube.

Beneficiary, Esther Persaud selects her lot number

