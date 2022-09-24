$150,000 fisherfolk cash grant distribution continues in Region Four

– VP Jagdeo spearheads disbursement

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, today spearheaded another one-off cash grant distribution activity at the Ministry of Agriculture compound, Georgetown.

The approximately $195 million investment was disbursed to over 1, 000 fisherfolk from the various catchment areas.

VP Jagdeo explained to the large gathering that the government has been committed to facilitating countrywide development, even in the face of adverse conditions such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Russia/Ukraine war.

Moreover, he made reference to the removal of 50 per cent VAT on oil to cushion the high cost of fuel prices and efforts made to subsidise the high cost of electricity as well.

The vice president outlined the various investments made by government to improve the quality of life of citizens, such as the GOAL scholarships, part-time jobs initiative, and other relief grants. He also noted that more than 11,000 persons are currently employed under the part-time jobs initiative.

“We’re trying to help every sector of our economy grow. There are lots of programmes out there that people have to make use of. It’s been two tough years but we did not allow the global pandemic or the rising cost of living to keep us bottled up. We were busy fulfilling our promises. We are planning for the future,” he expressed.

VP Jagdeo also made note of one aspect of government’s investment in healthcare, and in ensuring that all citizens have access to healthcare, through the building of new hospitals in Regions one, eight, seven and nine.

“There are big plans ahead of us and we want to utilise the oil and gas income to build a future. If we stay focused on the future, this place will be transformed in a few years time. But you have to be part of this future, ” the vice president stated.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo interacting with fisherfolk on Saturday

Furthermore, he assured persons that the fishing industry will not be left out of the country’s development, and also encouraged them to take advantage of additional sources of income, such as business ventures, given the intermittent nature of the industry. The VP also lamented on Suriname’s recent renege on a promise to supply Guyanese fishermen with fishing licenses, and noted that the government will be writing to CARICOM in an effort to have the issue rectified.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Local and Regional Government, Nigel Dharamlall, and other representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture were in attendance.

The vice president guided other cash grant distribution exercises in Regions Five, Six and Three.

