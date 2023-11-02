$15M well to be drilled at Seven Miles, Region One

Residents of Seven Miles Branch Road and surrounding communities in the Moruca sub-district, Region One, will soon benefit from clean drinking water with the drilling of a new well.

Some $15 million will be expended for the drilling and the installation of the new water supply network in the area which is set to be operationalised by the end of this year.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and team at the well site

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal made the announcement on Tuesday while overseeing the distribution of solar panels in the region.

He emphasised that some $875 million was expended in three years to further enhance water delivery in the region, and the Moruca sub-district alone is expected to benefit from seven wells this year.

The housing and water minister highlighted that residents will also benefit from employment opportunities as a direct result of the venture.

Distribution of water tanks on Tuesday

“We will connect all the pipes to the households by the end of the month. We have started the drilling. We need another two weeks to develop it. The laying of the pipes will be done by you. We will be doing what is called community participation. We will pay you to lay the pipes,” Minister Croal underlined.

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will be executing the drilling of the well to a depth of about 200 feet and it is set to be completed by the end of November.

Meanwhile, some 22 water tanks were distributed to riverine residents in Kwebanna in a continued effort to enhance the standard of living for riverine communities.

Distribution of water tanks on Tuesday

Although the community is benefitting from the construction of a new water system that provides 96 per cent of the residents with a reliable source of clean water, four per cent of the households are still distant from the new central water system.

The endeavour will directly impact the livelihoods of persons residing in Bamboo and Katara communities.

“This is even more needed because Guyana is going through a lengthy dry period, El Nino,” Minister Croal stated.

